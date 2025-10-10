Glorious Success still on the horizon for Mr Eustace

David Eustace is still looking for his first winner of the season in Hong Kong.

RACING resumes in Hong Kong at Sha Tin on Sunday, with a 10-race programme including a couple of races on the all-weather surface.

The was no luck for trainer David Eustace again at Happy Valley in midweek, as he attempted to finally get a winner on the board for the season.

Eustace must have thought he was about to make that elusive breakthrough, when Keen Molly swept into the lead down the home straight, only to be caught out in the closing stages.

There is no doubt the stable will be firing on all cylinders shortly, and they have a clear-cut chance when GLORIOUS SUCCESS seeks to defy top-weight in the Sham Tseng Handicap (8.35am) over a mile.

The son of Star Witness may still be looking for his first win in the city, but there is no doubt his form reads better than any of his rivals – he’s been placed half-a-dozen times against better company – and his seasonal pipe-opener on the all-weather surface should have left him spot on for this.

Eustace has called up his go-to jockey Zac Purton for the ride and provided the seven-time champion jockey is within striking distance turning into the home straight, he should put a smile on his trainer’s face when welcomed back into the winners’ circle.

Reigning champion Purton has already put daylight between himself and his rivals in the jockeys’ championship race in just over a month of the 2025/26 season.

With 16 winners, nine ahead of his nearest pursuer, the Zac-Man will be long odds-on to extend that lead further by the end of the action, with a host of winning chances on the card.

It is hard to look beyond one of his rides MR ENERGIA, who has strong claims in the Shek Wai Kok Handicap (9.35am) over six furlongs, on the all-weather surface.

The David Hall-trained gelding travelled supremely well on his seasonal debut but was caught out by an injection of pace by Packing Bole turning into the straight, and just failed to peg back the winner.

With Purton taking the ride and having twice won on the five-year-old previously, don’t expect any mistake this time.

POINTERS

Glorious Success 8.35am Sha Tin

Mr Energia 9.35am Sha Tin