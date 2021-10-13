Global chip shortage has reached Apple: Production of iPhone 13 to be cut

Apple is likely to cut down production of its iPhone 13 by as many as 10m units due to the global chip shortage, Bloomberg News reported today, citing people familiar with the matter.
Watch the full report.
Apple is likely to cut down production of its iPhone 13 by as many as 10m units due to the global chip shortage, Bloomberg News reported today, citing people familiar with the matter.
Watch the full report.
By signing up to our newsletters you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy