Glencore gives £5.8bn to shareholders after coal powers record profits

Glencore will hand out over £5.8bn ($7bn) to shareholders in dividends and buybacks after the commodities giant posted another period of bumper revenues and profits powered by its coal and trading divisions.

With debt only just above zero, Glencore announced it will make a record payout to shareholders of $5.1bn dividend, a top up payment of $500m and buyback of $1.5bn.

Revenues have soared 26 per cent to $255.9bn, while core profits climbed 60 per cent to a record $34.1bn, which included $18.6bn from the energy business that includes coal.

Glencore has been one of the biggest winners from the chaos in commodity markets caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The company has reaped the benefits from its decision to keep mining coal while rivals pulled out – as the dirtiest fuel surged to a record last year according to the International Energy Agency.

Meanwhile, its sprawling trading business has benefited from sharp price swings and dislocations across the world.

Glencore’s chief executive Gary Nagle said: “The global pandemic, recovery from it and years of underinvestment, followed by conflict in Europe, exposed pre-existing vulnerabilities in energy security and supply chains, underpinning the generally high and volatile 2022 commodity price environment, which enabled the group to generate record profitability for the year.”