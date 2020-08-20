Glencadam looks a monster price for Glory at 33/1

Bill Esdaile is City A.M. racing editor and managing director of Square in the Air.

AFTER three days of cracking action, the feature race on the final day of York’s Ebor Festival is the Sky Bet Ebor (3.40pm) with £250,000 up for grabs.

Fujaira Prince deserves his place at the top of the market having won the Copper Horse Handicap over this trip at Royal Ascot on his only start this campaign.

He was well supported in the market that day and life will be tougher for Roger Varian’s gelding off a nine-pound higher mark.

There is every chance he could be that Group horse masquerading in handicaps, but he might have to be to shoulder that rise.

Only one horse has carried more than 9st8lbs in this race since Sea Pigeon back in 1979, so that would be some performance.

In fact, it is a combination of weight and price that puts me off a number of the leading protagonists.

Trueshan, True Self and Pondus all appear to have the right profiles for this test, but all three are 10/1 or shorter and have to carry 9st6lbs or more.

For that reason, I am prepared to look a little further down the list and side with a couple at bigger prices.

First up, I cannot resist having a few quid each-way on Tim Easterby’s GLENCADAM GLORY at a massive 33/1.

The six-year-old sneaks in here at the foot of the weights and will relish this step back up in trip.

He used to be trained by John Gosden in his prime and finished in the middle of the pack in Wings Of Eagles’ Derby.

Plenty of water has passed under the bridge since then and he has been on the comeback trail this season since spending nearly two years on the sidelines.

His form at Haydock and Ripon proves his turn is not far away and he should outrun his odds as he is a proper stayer.

If the weather forecast is to be believed, then the ground could easily start to dry out and the better ground we get, the better VERDANA BLUE’s chance.

Nicky Henderson’s mare will be far better suited to this trip and ground than her latest Ascot assignment and she looks over-priced at 14/1.

Ryan Moore is booked to ride and she looks sure to get the fast pace that she loves.

The opening Strensall Stakes (1.50pm) looks at the mercy of former winner Lord Glitters at around the 3/1 mark, while the Melrose Handicap (2.25pm) looks hard to call with Favourite Moon and Kipps holding strong claims.

Again, ground will play it’s part in deciding the City Of York Stakes (3.00pm).

One Master will take plenty of beating if conditions remain as they are and the 7/4 on offer will be popular.

However, I’m going to take a chance on THREAT, the only three-year-old in the field on his return to seven furlongs.

He didn’t see out the mile in the St James’s Palace at Royal Ascot but travelled well throughout.

The drop back to six furlongs proved his undoing in the July Cup, but the return to this trip on a sound surface looks the right move.

Three-year-olds have a great record in this race having won the last five renewals and he looks the each-way call at 9/1.

POINTERS

Threat e/w 9/1 3.00pm York (Saturday)

Glencadam Glory e/w 33/1 3.40pm York (Saturday)

Verdana Blue e/w 14/1 3.40pm York (Saturday)