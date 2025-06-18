Glen and Oliver can Show you the way to decent profit

Oliver Show (centre) runs for George Boughey in Thursday’s Buckingham Palace Stakes.

WHAT easier way to round off Gold Cup Day than a 29-runner seven-furlong handicap?

That’s what punters have in store in the Buckingham Palace (or Getting Out Of Jail) Stakes (6.10pm).

It is always dangerous to read too much into the draw at Royal Ascot, as any perceived bias can change on a daily basis, so I just concentrate on the horses I think have the best chance.

Step forward GLENEAGLE BAY, trained at Stephen Thorne’s small yard in Ireland.

He ran a great race to be a close third over course and distance in the Victoria Cup last month and has been put away for this ever since.

Acquired by the powerful Amo Racing operation last week, he could repay them immediately and should be supported in the World Pool Win and Place markets.

I will also be backing George Boughey’s OLIVER SHOW, who was agonisingly beaten by a nose in the Lincoln back in March.

He has had wind surgery since then and should appreciate this drop back to seven furlongs.

Landing a World Pool Quinella in these big-field handicaps can turn a huge profit and it is always worth throwing a few darts.

I will include my two selections above with another couple and first up is WITCH HUNTER for the Richard Hannon team who have already been in the winners’ enclosure this week.

He won this race two years ago off the same mark as tomorrow, while he was a fine fourth in the Group One Queen Anne Stakes 12 months ago.

It is also worth adding NEVER SO BRAVE for the Andrew Balding-Oisin Murphy combination.

He was beaten a nose on his first start for the yard a few weeks ago and should go well again here.

