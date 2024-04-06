Girls State review: A smart follow-up to political documentary Boys State

Boys State, the documentary released in 2020, was a big hit at Sundance, going on to win an Emmy for its portrayal of a mock government created by young boys. The follow up, made by the same directors, takes the action from Texas to Missouri, where a university is running their version of the programme for girls. Invited from across the country, these very different young women argue their individual cases, before discovering the disparity between their programme and the male equivalent.

The time seems right for this documentary sequel, given The US is in an election year and the country seems permanently divided. One of the exterior elements that gives the film extra tension is that the events happens just before the 2022 Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe Vs Wade, with these young women’s life options being held in the balance as they themselves decide what is best for their theoretical government. While the main subjects are politically divided, there’s a willingness to listen that is heartening.

Less encouraging, but still intriguing, is the revelation that the male programme offers a more robust political education than the female version, which focuses on more stereotypical aspects of these young women’s lives and promotes platitudes about straightening each other’s crowns.

This frustration turns out to be one of the more rewarding aspects of the film, as the candidates’ reaction and determination underlines their future leadership qualities more than any hypothetical exercise. Like the previous documentary, Girls State embraces the light and dark of politics, but offers a little bit of hope for the future.

λ Girls State is available on Apple TV+ from 5th April.