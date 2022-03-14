Gin and whiskey maker snags planning permission for carbon neutral distillery

Gin and scotch whiskey maker Eden Mill St Andrews has snagged planning permission for a new site – which it says will be the world’s first carbon neutral distillery.

The distillery, which will also have a visitor centre, will be in the heart of St Andrews in Scotland and already has a 50-year land lease.

Eden Mill has been star-studding its board with new appointments such as Michael Atkinson, who had previously worked with the Bacardi Martini Corporation and Moet Hennessy and Paul Skipworth, a former director of Moet Hennessy in Asia and partner at L Capital (LVMH).

The whiskey maker will regenerate a former paper mill into the net-zero focussed distillery on the University of St Andrews Eden Campus,

“The vision for the Eden Mill distillery has been closely developed with the University of St Andrews,” managing director and founder Paul Miller said.

“Its fabulous location at the mouth of the River Eden meets the romantic requirements for single malt scotch whisky, while the strictly sustainable nature of our new distillery and the environmentally innovative surroundings of the campus are perfect for our progressive brand.”

Doors are hoped to fly open in 2023, with construction work already underway, as the distillery looks to attract visitors worldwide in a boost to St Andrews’ local economy.