Giganet snaps up Cuckoo in a push for broadband consolidation

Founders of Giganet and Cuckoo

Giganet has snapped up broadband disruptor Cuckoo in a push for market consolidation and faster broadband.

Since launching its fibre broadband service to households just over 12 months ago, Giganet has seen its reach extend to over nine million homes across the UK.

The plan for Giganet and Cuckoo is to work together to disrupt the UK broadband market by prioritising service and customer experience as the rollout of full fibre accelerates over the next few years.

Both providers have been vocal against ‘loyalty taxes’ and price hikes, pledging to charge loyal customers the same as new customers, and opting not to increase charges mid contract, with prices currently frozen until 2023.

As part of the acquisition, Cuckoo will become the lead consumer brand for Giganet’s core residential customers, with Giganet itself continuing to be the brand serving its growing enterprise base.

Both brands will continue to benefit from the growing full fibre network partnerships that have given Giganet its national reach.

Giganet CEO Jarlath Finnegan said: “Today’s acquisition marks a meeting of minds at a time when consumers deserve more from a utility as critical as the internet. Our vision to be the best ISP in the UK aligns perfectly with Cuckoo’s goal to be the fastest and fairest, and of course, the most trusted, bringing to the market a fresh challenger that puts customers first.