Ghislaine Maxwell arrested by FBI in sex-trafficking probe

Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend and confidante of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, has been arrested by the FBI in New York.

The British socialite and heiress was taken into custody on the East Coast on charges related to Epstein, and will appear in court later today.

The arrest comes days before the anniversary of Epstein’s arrest last year over child sex trafficking charges. Epstein was accused of running a “vast network” of underage girls for sex, but plead not guilty to charges.

He killed himself in a New York prison cell last August while awaiting trial.

Maxwell was alleged to have helped Epstein groom teenage girls for sex. The day before Epstein’s suicide, a federal appeals court released a transcript of a 2016 deposition in which he repeatedly refused to confirm or deny whether Maxwell had procured young girls for him.

Maxwell has kept a low profile following Epstein’s death, and has made no public comment about the scandal.

The British socialite, daughter of the late newspaper tycoon Robert Maxwell, was thrust into the spotlight in the UK last year after Virginia Giuffre Roberts accused Maxwell of introducing her to Prince Andrew when she was 16.

Roberts claimed she had sex with Prince Andrew after a night of partying that had been facilitated by Maxwell in her London flat. Prince Andrew has repeatedly denied the claims.