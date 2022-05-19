Getting the party started at Sumosan Twiga, Knightsbridge

The crisp white tablecloths, framed black and white photographs and floor length houndstooth curtains may look discreetly chic, but the DJ working the decks on the floor of the restaurant lets you know that this is where the party starts. A place to see and be seen, the flash of selfies pop and sparkle just as much as the glasses of Veuve Cliquot, the house champagne, being poured for the glamorous clientele.

The food is an eclectic mix to cater for all tastes from cheesy chips topped with shaved black truffle to a whole roasted branzino, de-boned at the table. Platters of sushi arrived with favourites such a tempura prawns to the fresh and tasty vegetarian option of avocado and jalapeño. In fact, vegetarians do rather well here, the miso glazed aubergine also being a highlight.

Try to leave room for dessert if you can, from delicately flavoured ice cream mochi of coconut and mango to the creamy richness of tiramisu. Both were elevated by the excellent pairing of Kodakara Nanko Umeshu Plum Liqueur made with Junmai Daiginjo sake. A total delight with dessert or as a digestif, I shall be popping to Harvey Nichols to purchase myself a bottle as soon as possible.

To my left a girl in a tight black mini dress, long black gloves and ropes of Vivienne Westwood pearls quaffed champagne, while to my right a woman in a floor length sequined gown nibbled at her guacamole before slinking across the room to air kiss another table.

Witty conversation may be impossible with music this loud, but the people watching is exceptional and the vibe is premium fun. Carry on into the night with their newly launched club Savanna, hosting wild evenings of dancers, drums and Afro House on the first Friday of the month.

Wines of the week

Krug Grande Cuvée 170 Edition, £170, Clos 19

Not many champagnes can compare to Krug for utter luxury in a glass. Set for release any day now, this latest edition is a rich blend of blossom, dried citrus, and whispers of sweet almonds and ginger. An exceptional bottle for a special occasion.

Minuty 281 Magnum 2021, £105.50, VINVM

One of the finest producers of Provence rosé around – my personal favourite is the dashingly beautiful 281. Go large this summer season with a magnum and you can practically feel the blue skies and sunshine of St Tropez, which this iconic estate overlooks.

Château d’Arche Bordeaux 2020, £13.95, The Wine Society

A Grand Cru Classé renowned for sweet wines, they have just launched this unique dry white Bordeaux embodying the complex aromas of a Sauternes and a sophisticated depth from cask aging. A gentle freshness and great structure make this a perfect match for your Sunday roast chicken.

Billecart-Salmon Cuvée Louis Salmon 2008, £158, The Finest Bubble

Created using only Grand Cru grapes, this Blanc de Blancs champagne emphasises mineral freshness with notes of yellow fruits, amaretti biscotti and hints of spice. Pure and precise with a notably long finish, this is distinguished drinking at its finest.

Mirabeau Pure Rosé 2021, £16.99, Majestic

The dream of a British couple, Mirabeau is a Provence success story with a huge array of rosé styles at their fingertips. This newest release is Grenache dominant, arguably the best grape for fresh, fruity rosé and is renowned for its elegant purity – hence the name.