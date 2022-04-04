Germany resists EU ban on Russian gas

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner has rejected calls for a European Union (EU) embargo on Russian gas imports, despite mounting civilian deaths in Ukraine putting the bloc under more pressure.

He described Russia’s invasion as a “criminal war” but warned gas was crucial for his country’s energy needs.

Lindner said: “It is clear we must end as quickly as possible all economic ties to Russia. We must plan tough sanctions, but gas cannot be substituted in the short term. We would inflict more damage on ourselves than on them.”

The finance minister suggested that instead of a general ban on all energy imports from Russia, the EU could look separately at oil, coal and gas, as alternative suppliers for each of the fossil fuels could be found at varying speeds.

Earlier today, US President Joe Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin should be trialled for war crimes following the alleged mass execution of civilians in Bucha.

Despite failing to back gas sanctions, Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck has Germany is doing everything it could to become less dependent on Kremlin-backed fossil fuels.

When questioned about the reports of civilian deaths, he told reporters: “We are working every day to create the preconditions and the steps toward an embargo.”

He argued this approach “harms Putin daily”.

EU’s united front starting to fracture

Since the invasion, Germany has joined Western allies in ramping up sanctions on Russia targeting its financial institutions, central bank and oligarchs.

It has also committed to maintaining gas storage at 90 per cent ahead of the winter, and is considering phasing down its exit plans from coal and nuclear power.

However, it has stopped short of following the UK, US and most recently Lithuania in imposing energy sanctions on Russia.

It currently relies on Russia for 55 per cent of its natural gas imports, and triggered the first stage of an emergency plan last week to ensure secure energy supplies.

The initial phase means that a crisis team from the economics ministry, the regulator and the private sector will monitor domestic imports and storage.

This follows Putin rolling out rouble payment requirements for purchasing Russian gas, with warnings from the Kremlin this could be extended to more goods.

The EU has been been split over the prospect of sanctions on Russian energy supplies – with Germany leading the opposition alongside Austria and Netherlands.

As a whole, the bloc relies on Russia for 40 per cent of its natural gas supplies and around a third of its crude oil.

EU sanctions require unanimity, however Lithuania unilaterally decided to ban Russian gas supplies – becoming the first European nation to take the step.

Meanwhile, Russian gas giant Gazprom has exited various businesses in Germany grouped under its subsidiary Gazprom Germania.

Gazprom gave no explanation and it is unclear whether the German government would want to mandate another entity to run the activities.