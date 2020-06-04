German chemicals firm BASF one of biggest borrowers from BoE

German chemicals company BASF has been one of the biggest borrowers on the Bank of England corporate financing scheme, official figures have shown, with £1bn currently outstanding.

Among the other biggest users of the covid corporate financing facility (CCFF) have been Chanel, Easyjet and Intercontinental Hotels, which each currently owe £600m.

Some of the other biggest users of the Bank’s support scheme were German chemicals firm Bayer, JCB, Nissan, services group Rentokil, Ryanair, shopping centre group Westfield, and food services firm Compass. They each currently have £600m outstanding.

The Bank has lent out more than £16bn through the scheme to some of the biggest companies in the UK. The CCFF is part of its unprecedented interventions in the economy amid the coronaviru crisis.

The Bank of England announced in May that in the interest of transparency it would make public which firms were using its borrowing facility.

Under the CCFF, the Bank of England creates money and lends it directly to large companies by buying their short-term bonds.

Firms have faced unprecedented pressure this year. Coronavirus lockdowns have caused global demand to evaporate and severely disrupted supply chains. Huge numbers of firms have turned to government support of one kind or another.

The Bank of England slashed interest rates to 0.1 per cent, their lowest ever level, in March as it sought to bolster the economy and calm financial markets.

It also ramped up bond-buying by £200bn to backstop the crucial bond market and ease the strain on the government as it borrows record amounts.

In recent weeks, traders have hotly debated whether the Bank will slash interest rates into negative territory. The Bank itself has began to more readily discuss the idea, with governor Andrew Bailey saying negative rates are under review for the first time.