German cannabis stocks fly high as investors light up trading frenzy

Cannabis stocks were among the most traded by German retail investors on Thursday, as a buying frenzy that has lit up the sector intensified.

Tilray was the most traded stock on German trading platform Lang & Schwarz with more than $2.7m turnover, well ahead of heavyweights Volkswagen and Deutsche Bank.

Sundial Growers and Aurora Cannabis also featured among the platform’s winning stocks, reflecting high interest from retail investors.

Read more: Medical cannabis firm MGC Pharmaceuticals to float on LSE

A long time coming

Avihu Tamir, CEO of Isreali medical cannabis firm Kanabo, said: “For years, advocates of medicinal cannabis products have predicted that the industry is set to revolutionise healthcare and make investors a tidy profit.

“That time may finally be coming.”

Interest in medicinal cannabis stocks got a huge boost this week after users on the WallStreetBets forum on Reddit switched their focus to the sector.

The surge in US trading is fuelled by hopes of lighter regulation under the Biden administration.

According to Swaggystocks, Sundial and Tilray were the most touted stocks, with shares rising 14 per cent and 40 per cent respectively.

Read more: The new Greenback: Why investors are getting high on medicinal cannabis firms

Beckham on board

The fresh interest in the sector has also been captured in the UK, with cannabis skincare firm Cellular Goods seeking a listing on the London Stock Exchange with the backing of David Beckham.

Medicinal cannabis company MGC Pharmaceuticals also announced plans to float on London’s main market this week, as investors continue to get high on the sector’s potential.

Read more: David Beckham-backed cannabis firm on course to become LSE’s first CBD listing