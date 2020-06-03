Thousands of people are expected to descend on Hyde Park today to take part in protests organised by Black Lives Matter London in response to the killing of George Floyd.

The demonstration will mirror those happening in the US and around the world, after a Minneapolis police officer Floyd, a 46-year-old African American man, last week.

Read more: Donald Trump threatens to use the army as US protests continue to rage

The death of Floyd sparked demonstrations with widespread rioting and looting in many American cities.

Many videos have also emerged of police brutality against peaceful protesters and journalists, causing outrage across the globe.

Yesterday, Donald Trump threatened to call in the armed forces if state governors did not get a grip on the violence.

Today’s protest in London will begin at 1pm, with organisers encouraging people across the UK to “take a knee” at their doorsteps at 6pm.

Before the Open newsletter: Start your day with the City View podcast and key market data

Taking a knee has become a symbol of the protest and is a reference to former NFL player Colin Kaepernick’s refusal to stand for the national anthem at games as a protest against racism in the US.

Speaking to the Evening Standard, one of the London protest organisers said: “We want as many Londoners to join as possible.

“We hope people will engage in action in any way that they can, whether it be a protest or whether it be supporting an existing campaign or otherwise.

“Since 1990 almost one person a week has died at the hands of the police or prison system in Britain, and we need accountability and reform here as well.

Read more: Mass US protests over George Floyd killing rage for eighth straight day

“This crisis has to stop if we don’t want to go in the same direction as the United States.”

Today’s demonstration comes after thousands of people broke lockdown rules on Sunday to get involved in a Black Lives Matter protest at Trafalgar Square.