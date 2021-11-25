George at Asda launches treasure hunt for second-hand Gucci items

Supermarket Asda has teamed up with vintage wholesaler PreLoved, ahead of the anticipated release of Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci.

Some 30 exclusive pieces have been hidden across 50 Asda stores across the country, with shoppers encouraged to hunt for second-hand items. Pieces will be on sale for as little as £12.

With the latest Gucci coats costing up to £4k and socks retailing at £145, Londoners keen to find a bargain could be in luck if they find the right store.

Steve Lynam, managing director of Preloved Wholesaler said: “Our partnership with George at Asda is one that we are extremely proud of, so we’re delighted to be able to offer their customers the chance to pick up something they have always dreamed of owning in their local supermarket.”