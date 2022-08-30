Generali snaps up Axa’s Malaysian operations in deal worth £130m

Generali will become one of Malaysia’s largest insurers

Generali has acquired Axa’s Malaysian operations in line with plans to strengthen its position in the “high potential” Asian economy.

The acquisition will see Generali buy Axa’s stakes in its two Malaysian joint venture operations – Axa Affin General Insurance and Axa Affin Life Insurance – for a combined sum of €150m (£131m).

Alongside the Axa deal, Generali today said it had completed a deal to take full control over its Malaysia joint venture, MPI Generali Insurans Berhad, after buying out Malaysian firm Multi-Purpose Capital Holdings Berhad.

The deals, which will see Generali enter Malaysia’s life-insurance market, come as part of the Trieste firm’s plans to strengthen its position in “high potential” Asian markets, with a view to growing its footprint in the continent’s fastest-growing economies.

Generali’s growth strategy is set to see the firm invest €2.5-3bn into buying up stakes in Asian and European insurers.

In first announcing its Malaysian deals in December 2021, Generali chief executive Jaime Anchústegui Melgarejo said Malaysia’s “growing middle-class population” and “relatively low” rates of coverage make the country an “attractive opportunity.”

The plan will see Generali merge the Axa businesses with its own local operations to create a single, unified entity, Generali Malaysia, which is set to launch in early 2023.

Generali first entered the Malaysian market in 2015 through the acquisition of a 49 per cent stake in MPI Generali Insurans Berhad.