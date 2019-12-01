General Election: Conservatives lead narrows in new polling

Labour has narrowed the gap on the Tories in polling out today, with one showing the party’s lead now at 9 per cent.

Today’s YouGov poll for the Sunday Times showed Labour had added increased their vote two points to 34 per cent since Wednesday, while the Conservatives were static on 43 per cent.

The Liberal Democrats were unchanged on 13 per cent, while the Green Party added one point to three per cent and the Brexit Party dropped two points to two per cent.

Today’s Opinium/Observer poll saw the Tories’ lead cut from 19 per cent to 15 per cent since last Sunday.

Labour’s vote was up three points to 31 per cent, while the Conservatives were down a point to 46 per cent.

Britain Elects’ poll tracker – an aggregate of a number of polls – has the the Conservatives leading by 11.5 per cent.

It has Labour and the Conservatives both adding about 5 per cent to their votes since the election was called in November.

This has come at the expense of the Brexit Party and the Liberal Democrats who have fallen four and seven per cent respectively since the snap election was called.

Experts have said the Tories will likely need to win by at least seven per cent on 12 December to secure a majority.

Polling from Deltapoll out today also showed foreign secretary Dominic Raab is in danger of losing his seat in Esher and Walton.

Polling from the Surrey constituency had Raab at 46 per cent, while Liberal Democrat Monica Harding sits on 41 per cent.