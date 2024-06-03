‘I’ve changed my mind’: Nigel Farage will stand in the General Election – and lead Reform

(Photo by Martin Pope/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Nigel Farage will stand as the Reform UK parliamentary candidate for Clacton, Essex, in the General Election, in an “emergency” announcement.

The Brexit leader said the Election campaign needs some “gingering up” as he took over as the leader of Reform UK from Richard Tice.

After Richard Tice handed over the party’s reins at a press conference, Farage said: “We put out the operations notice for today under the title ’emergency election announcement’.

“We did that because we think this election needs a bit of gingering up. Thus far, it is the dullest, most boring election campaign we have ever seen in our lives.

“And it’s funny because the more the two big party leaders try to be different, the more they actually sound the same.”

Nigel Farage said there is a “rejection of the political class going on in this country” before announcing he will compete in the election in Clacton.

He said he had initially been left too little time to prepare when Rishi Sunak called a surprise election and had decided the “rational thing to do” was to “do my bit as I put it supporting the country around the party”.

But he then said he “changed his mind” since then, and he had been talking to people on the streets and observed that “there is a rejection of the political class going on in this country in a way that has not been seen in modern times”.

“The other thing that really shook me in a way last week were the number of people coming up to me in the street saying ‘Nigel, why aren’t you standing?’”

Nigel Farage said he felt like he was letting voters down by not standing in the election, as he announced he will stand for parliament in Clacton and lead Reform UK for the next five years.

“I simply couldn’t help feeling that somehow they felt I was letting them down,” he said.

“I’ve changed my mind. It’s allowed you know, it’s not always a sign of weakness. It could potentially be a sign of strength. Nigel Farage

“So I am going to stand in this election. I’ll be launching my candidacy at midday tomorrow in the Essex seaside town of Clacton.”

He continued: “Richard (Tice) is more than happy for me to put my head and shoulders firmly over the parapet and take the flack so I’m coming back as leader of Reform UK, but not just for this election campaign. I’m coming back for the next five years.”

Nigel Farage predicted the Tories will be in opposition after the General Election as he took the fight to Rishi Sunak’s party.

He told a press conference: “They are split down the middle on policy, and frankly right now they don’t stand for a damn thing.

“So our aim in this election is to get many, many millions of votes. And I’m talking far more votes than Ukip can got back in 2015.”

He continued: “When people start to realise in the red wall, with Reform second to Labour, when they start to realise that actually in those seats, it’s a Conservative vote that’s a vote for Labour, it’s a Conservative vote that is a wasted vote, then I think we might just surprise everybody.”

He added: “We are appealing to Conservative voters, we are appealing to Labour voters.”

Introducing Farage, before it was announced the Brexit lead would stand, Tice told an event in London: “The big question is does Nigel want to stand?

“I’ve got a different question, and I think this may drive and excite and enthuse evermore action, evermore boost to Reform UK.

“I thought well, actually what I’d really like is to invite Nigel to be leader of Reform UK. And to my absolute delight, he accepted.

“And so that’s what the plan is and that’s why I’m delighted to welcome my very good friend Nigel to the stage to take us forward from here.”

Reform in the last Parliament had one MP, after Lee Anderson, the former Deputy Chair of the Tory Party, defected.

With contribution from Press Association – Richard Wheeler, Nina Lloyd and Sophie Wingate