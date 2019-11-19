General Election 2019: Corbyn and Johnson tie in lacklustre TV debate

The leaders’ first TV debate appeared to end without moving the dial for either side, after a snap poll put Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn virtually neck and neck.

The two men spent almost an hour discussing Brexit and domestic issues, with Corbyn’s high point a heavily redacted document that he claimed showed the government had secret meetings about opening up the health service to the US.

Johnson claimed this was an “invention”.

The Prime Minister was strongest on Brexit, repeatedly asking Corbyn whether he would back Leave or Remain in a second referendum – a question the Labour leader failed to answer throughout.

He also landed a few punches on the economy. Asked about spending, Johnson quipped that his rival had found “a magic money forest”. He claimed the rate at which Labour would borrow “would push up interest rates for everyone in the country”.

Corbyn was strongest on the NHS, although Johnson did his best to deflect claims the NHS was up for sale.

“There are no circumstances whatever in which this government or any Conservative government would put the NHS on the table in any trade negotiation,” Johnson said. “Our NHS will never be for sale and I am amazed how often this comes up. The only reason is does is because Mr Corbyn is trying to conceal the void at the heart of his Brexit policy and is refusing to answer which side he would take.”

Johnson’s worst moment was when the audience laughed as he said he thought the truth mattered. Corbyn’s came when he claimed his Brexit position was “very clear” – which also provoked some laughter.

But host Julie Etchingham had the best line of the night, asking the Prime Minister if he was so certain that he could secure a trade deal in time for the current deadline of next December that he would “mint a coin for 2020?”

Corbyn’s frosty response to Etchingham’s suggestion the pair look at each other in a bid to improve the tone of discourse looked discourteous, but he won the final question, by suggesting he would give Johnson the Charles Dicken’s novel A Christmas Carol so he can “understand how nasty Scrooge was”.

Johnson’s initial offer of his “brilliant” Brexit deal was rebuffed, and he finally settled on dansom jam.

But a YouGov snap poll suggested there was little point to any of it – with 51 per cent of respondents backing Johnson’s performance, while 49 per cent said Corbyn did the best job.

Chris Curtis, YouGov’s political research manager, said: “Our snap poll shows that the public is divided on who won the debate, with most Labour voters thinking Jeremy Corbyn won, most Conservative voters thinking Boris Johnson won, and very few people changing their minds. But given the Conservatives went into this debate in the lead, they will hope the lack of a knockout blow means they can maintain this until voting day.”

