GDP shoots up in March as UK gears up for economic recovery

Britain’s economy grew by a stronger-than-expected 2.1 per cent in March, picking up speed for what is expected to be a sharp economic comeback.

The monthly growth beat economists’ predictions of a 1.3 per cent leap, the Office for National Statistics said this morning.

Gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by 1.5 per cent in the first three months of 2021, led by declines in services and production output.

The quarterly contraction was softer than forecasts of a 1.7 per cent decline.

Construction output rose during the quarter, but school closures and a large fall in retail sales dragged down GDP growth.

Read more: Brexit hit: City of London suffers £2.3 trillion derivatives loss in a single month

During March alone, GDP grew by 2.1 per cent but remains 5.9 per cent below its pre-pandemic peak.

Compared with the same quarter a year ago, when the initial impacts of Covid began to show, the UK economy fell by 6.1 per cent.

Howard Archer, chief economic adviser to the EY Item Club commented on this morning’s numbers:

“March’s month-on-month GDP growth of 2.1 per cent was the result of expansion across all output sectors. Services output was healthy, expanding 1.9 per cnt, helped by strong activity in the health sector. Industrial output expanded 1.8 per cent month-on-month as manufacturing output grew 2.1 per cent. Construction output grew 5.8 per cent.

He added: “On the expenditure side of the economy, it looks like increasingly confident consumers were more prepared to spend in March: retail sales volumes rose 5.4 per cent month-on-month.”

Read more: FTSE 100 rebounds on strong earnings and upbeat GDP data

The pound remained largely flat against the dollar this morning, still above $1.414.

The Bank of England said last week it expected Britain’s economy to recover quickly and grow by 7.25 per cent in 2021.

“Despite a difficult start to this year, economic growth in March is a promising sign of things to come,” British finance minister Rishi Sunak said.

“As we cautiously reopen the economy, I will continue to take all the steps necessary to support our recovery.”

Ana Boata, head of macroeconomic research at Euler Hermes, added: “Businesses and the government alike will feel this data marks a turning point for the UK economy.

“With the ongoing easing of restrictions, confirmed this week by the prime minister, there’s hope that this could be the start of a long hot summer for British businesses.”

Read more: London rents fall to most affordable level in a decade