Gatwick finance boss takes off for infrastructure provider CityFibre

Gatwick Airport’s finance chief is reportedly leaving after a decade to join infrastructure provider CityFibre Holdings.

Nick Dunn is set to be named chief financial officer of the Goldman Sachs-backed CityFibre next week, according to Sky News.

Read more: Norwegian Air set to close Gatwick short-haul base

Dunn joined Gatwick from Anglo American in 2010, where he was general manager of corporate finance. Before that he worked for Centrica in a number of finance roles, including director of group M&A, finance director for Centrica Energy and finance director for British Gas Business.

His departure will be a blow to Gatwick which has struggled with waning demand amid the pandemic. In August it reported a £32m loss in the first half of the year after a 66 per cent drop in passenger numbers.

The airport said it expects its 2020 calendar year passenger numbers to be 65-70 per cent lower than 2019 levels (46.6m), but warned traffic would not return to 2019 levels until 2024. Gatwick added it would cut approximately 600 jobs, a quarter of its workforce.

Dunn is leaving for a company benefiting from a boom in investment in infrastructure. CityFibre recently appointed engineering firm Bechtel to prepare projects covering £1.5bn in construction contracts.

The telecoms group, which was acquired by TalkTalk’s Fibre Nation arm earlier this year, is also engaged in a £4bn network rollout programme.

Read more: Gatwick crashes to £321m loss on pandemic passenger plunge

Over the summer it announced a 10,000 jobs boost as part of its efforts to upgrade the UK’s digital infrastructure to full fibre.

The recruitment drive will target those now unemployed as a result of the pandemic and service-leavers. There will also be job opportunities for qualified and experienced telecoms workers.

Gatwick Airport was contacted for comment. CityFibre could not be reached for comment.