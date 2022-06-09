Gas prices spike after explosion at US LNG plant leaves Europe scrambling for supplies

British and European wholesale gas prices have spiked following the announced an extended closure of a US liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility, driving fears of supply shortages.

Freeport LNG suffered an explosion and raging fire at its site, forcing the terminal to cease operations for three weeks.

This caused Dutch and UK benchmarks to spike 24 and nine per cent respectively this morning, with the impact estimated at some 1m tonnes of LNG.

The site, based off the Texas Gulf coast, is just one of just seven operating terminals in the US and has been supplying consistent shipments to Europe to help meet its gas needs.

It has the capacity to process 17 per cent of the US’ total LNG capacity – providing 2.1bn cubic feet of natural gas per day.

An investigation into what prompted the explosion is already underway, a spokesperson for the company told news agency Reuters, without elaborating on the cause of the fire.

Craig Erlam, senior markets analyst at OANDA told City A.M.: “Europe has relied on US LNG to allow it to wean itself off Russian gas and events like this make those near-term targets that much harder. The longer it takes the facility to get fully back on line, the longer prices will remain high as there isn’t an abundance of alternatives.”

The European Union (EU) has been particularly dependent on LNG amid supply shortages from Russia, which have only been exacerbated by the country’s invasion of Ukraine in February.

Markets were already tight due to capacity issues, supply chain disruption and rebounding post-pandemic demand from Asian consumers.

Reflecting escalating tensions between the Kremlin and the West, Nord Stream 1 – which runs across the Baltic Sea from Russia to Western Europe – has also suffered a dip in flows.

Speaking to City A.M., Callum Macpherson, head of commodities at Investec, noted that while European price have risen, US benchmarks have dipped with the fire limiting export demand.

This has brought US gas prices down from 14-year highs.

Contrasting the situation with Europe, he said: “The potential disruption to the supply of LNG to global markets which are needed to build up inventory ahead of the coming winter, led to European gas prices spiking sharply this morning.”

The developments also follow warnings from the International Energy Agency (IEA) that Europe could be forced to ration energy if Chinese consumption levels rebounds and weather is colder than expected.

Speaking at the organisation’s conference earlier this week, IEA chief executive Fatih Birol said: ““I am especially worried about the natural gas markets…if we have a harsh and long winter we may see very difficult days [ahead] . . . I wouldn’t exclude the rationing of natural gas in Europe, starting from the large industry facilities.”