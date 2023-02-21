Gareth Southgate: Joseph Fiennes to portray England manager as Three Lions immortalised in National Theatre play

Joseph Fiennes and Gareth Southgate

Actor Joseph Fiennes will portray England manager Gareth Southgate as he’s immortalised on stage with a new play at the National Theatre

The Handmaid’s Tale star will feature in Dear England, with tickets going on sale from 9 March in a production by James Graham and directed by Rupert Goold.

Following the fortunes of the Three Lions, the play explores how England’s stars under the guise of Southgate are unable to win tournaments, and repeatedly faltering when it comes to the dreaded penalty spot.

Read more Gareth Southgate to stay on as England manager until 2024, FA confirms

Launched at the Olivier theatre next month, playwright James Graham said: ‘To tell this story of the national game on the stage of the National Theatre is just the greatest thrill, if an intimidating responsibility.

Rupert Goold and James Graham

“The experience of working on This House at the National Theatre 10 years ago changed my life as an emerging writer. Now, with Dear England, to be given the opportunity to shine a light on another public institution in the form of the England men’s football team is, I know, an exciting opportunity.

“What Gareth Southgate has attempted in his quiet cultural reform of England football I find epic and deeply moving. And I’m so grateful to be surrounded by some of British theatre’s most exciting creative talent to unite around this new show.’

Dear England