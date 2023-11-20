GAM’s UK equity team to transfer to Jupiter Asset Management

The Swiss investment manager has assets under management of CHF64.9bn.

GAM Investments said on Monday it has agreed to transfer its UK Equity Income Fund to Jupiter Asset Management, along with the fund’s two portfolio managers Adrian Gosden and Chris Morrison.

The Swiss investment manager, with assets under management of CHF64.9bn (£58.9bn), said Jupiter will become the delegated investment manager for around six months in early 2024. After this, the fund will transfer to Jupiter.

There will be a 12-month revenue-sharing arrangement with GAM and Jupiter.

GAM said there will be a “seamless transition” for clients which will allow them to remain invested in the fund.