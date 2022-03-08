Gamepay raises $1.2m pre-seed for play-to-earn NFT games expansion

Metaverse company Gamepay has raised $1.2 million in pre-seed funding from Seier Capital and investors including 8i Holdings as the company ramps up its presence in the play-to-earn (P2E) games sector.

Recently profiled in Forbes magazine, Gamepay provides all the necessary tools for global game developers to launch their P2E games on the Gamepay platform, focused on creating multiverses as well as an active community.

This will enable people in emerging markets to earn significant money by simply playing any game that is created under the Gamepay aegis, the first product being ‘Chickey Chik’.

“Since we started the company at the turn of the year there has been huge interest from investors such as Seier Capital and we will be raising a significant Series A round after the NFT sale has concluded,” said Daniel Santos, Gamepay CEO.

Later this month the company will launch an NFT marketplace for NFT and P2E games project Chickey Chik. As part of the launch, the company will be donating a significant amount of the NFT sales to the Ukrainian Red Cross.



This will be followed by the launch of the Chickey Chik game as well as launches on the Open Sea NFT marketplace and token launches on decentralised exchanges.

Gamers can begin the ‘journey’ from buying NFTs based on gaming characters to using them in full-blown gameplay and making money from games on the way to the metaverse.

The marketplace allows easy and fun ways to access rare and limited edition collectibles in the form of game characters (current and future) and trade them with the Chickey Chik community.

As well as items and accessories, Gamepay has also partnered up with fashion houses and artists so that sneakers, art and other fashion apparel can be bought, sold and traded via the marketplace. These NFTs will also be sold via art galleries.

Founded by a team that is focused on democratising NFTs and bringing games to all areas of emerging economies, Gamepay has created the Chickey Chik platform where anybody of any age or any location can play games and make money by starting with the buying and selling of Chickey Chik NFT games assets.