Gambling firm 888 Holdings pushes ahead with plans despite coronavirus crisis

Gambling firm 888 Holdings will push ahead with its growth plans this year despite the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the company said as it published its full-year results.

The figures

Revenue was up four per cent to $560.3m last year but profit before tax fell from $108.7m to $45.3m.

Read more: 888 Holdings shares soar as punters move to online gambling

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization fell 20 per cent from $107.1m to $85.6m in 2019.

888 said increased gaming duties in the UK, expansion in regulated and taxed markets and an increase in overheads due to the Betbright acquisition reduced profitability in 2019.

The group’s cost ratio increased to 85 per cent of revenue, compared to 80 per cent in 2018.

888 recommended a final dividend of 3 cents per share.

Sign up to City A.M.’s Midday Update newsletter, delivered to your inbox every lunchtime

Why it is interesting

888 said it planned to build on its UK growth by investing in improving its responsible gaming processes across its global markets.

The company said it is “committed to expanding in the US” where it plans to strengthen its team, marketing and product during the year.

“We will continue to appraise potential partnerships that will support 888’s continued expansion and long-term prospects in the regulated US market,” the company said.

Read more: CMA clears Paddy Power owner Flutter’s £10bn gambling merger

888 also said it will continue to target merger and acquisition opportunities, despite the market uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The cancellation of sporting events around the world will impact the group, however there has been increased customer interest in its casino and poker products.

“Whilst the COVID-19 outbreak is setting back the global economy, 888 remains confident that it will be able to deliver on its plans for 2020 set out in this annual report,” the firm said.

What 888 Holdings said