Gallagher sponsor Super Bowl clash between Ireland and All Blacks

Insurance giant Gallagher will sponsor the Chicago rematch between rugby’s All Blacks and Ireland next month, described by many as rugby’s Super Bowl this year.

Insurance giant Gallagher will sponsor the Chicago rematch between the All Blacks and Ireland next month, described by many as rugby’s 2025 Super Bowl.

The two rugby powerhouses famously clashed at Soldier Field in 2016, where Ireland beat New Zealand for the first time in over a century of trying, and will face off there again on 1 November as part of the autumn nations international window.

Gallagher are headquartered in Chicago and have widened their presence in rugby since becoming title sponsor of the English top flight Prem in 2018.

The firm, whose London operation stems from the Walbrook Building, are also the insurance broker of New Zealand Rugby, replacing Sir Jim Ratcliffe-owned petrochemicals firm Ineos earlier this year.

The Chicago rematch will be named the Gallagher Cup as part of the deal, with chief marketing officer Chris Mead saying the partnership will “help grow the game in North America, especially in our backyard, while celebrating its global impact”.

Gallagher on board

The game has been put on in association with promoters TEG Sport, with its managing director Stephen Cottrell saying “the rematch promises a Super Bowl moment for rugby in the US”, adding that “with tickets already sold out, this partnership brings added prestige to a truly world-class sporting occasion”.

Ireland toppled the All Blacks in 2019 with a 40-29 scoreline to record a first ever win over the team in 29 attempts, with the Stateside fixture bursting a dam that has seen the Emerald Isle winning four of the following nine matches against the Kiwis.

Ireland, now under Andy Farrell, also managed a first ever Test series win over New Zealand when they beat their hosts in Dunedin and Wellington in 2022, but lost in the 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter-finals.

The clash on 1 November coincides with a number of other matches: South Africa versus Japan at Wembley; an All Blacks XV versus the Barbarians in Brentford; and England versus Australia at Allianz Stadium.