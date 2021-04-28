G7 leaders ink agreement over global tech regulation

Top leaders from G7 nations today signed an agreement over proposed new tech laws aimed at curbing the power of Big Tech and improving safety on online platforms.

Politicians from the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the US and the EU signed a declaration outlining a series of shared principles on how to tighten tech rules.

These included the need for tech companies to have systems and processes in place to reduce illegal and harmful activity and prioritise child safety, as well as a more coordinated approach to regulation and cracking down on anti-competitive behaviour.

The principles, which were based on the UK’s upcoming online harms laws, say that any steps to improve online safety must support the values of open and democratic societies and must respect human rights and fundamental freedoms.

The joint declaration was signed at a virtual meeting hosted by digital secretary Oliver Dowden ahead of the G7 summit in June.

“As a coalition of the world’s leading democracies and technological powers, we want to forge a compelling vision of how tech should support and enhance open and democratic societies in the digital age,” Dowden said in a statement.

“Together we have agreed a number of priorities in areas ranging from internet safety to digital competition to make sure the digital revolution is a democratic one that enhances global prosperity for all.”

The agreement also included plans to develop a framework for the use of electronic transferable records, cooperation over data sharing practices and collaboration on how governments can develop digital technical standards for use by online tools and services.

It comes amid growing scrutiny worldwide over the power of tech companies, as well as calls for measures to help protect users.

Felicity Burch, director of digital at the Confederation of British Industry, said the agreement was a “major milestone in the international digital agenda”.

“Over the last year, digital technologies have acted as a bedrock of resilience for economies. This agreement can be a springboard for an inclusive, sustainable recovery and industry is ready to play its part to deliver this shared vision.”