G7 hits out at China for 'fundamental erosion' of Hong Kong democracy

Foreign ministers representing the G7 group of countries have tonight expressed their “grave concern” over the Chinese government’s decision to “fundamentally erode” democracy in Hong Kong.

In a statement issued by Dominic Raab, the foreign secretary, ministers said Chinese authorities were “determined to eliminate dissenting voices and opinions in Hong Kong”.

Yesterday China’s parliament unanimously approved a draft decision to further limit democratic representation in Hong Kong by introducing a vetting process for Hong Kong politicians.

The measures are the latest retaliation to the pro-democracy protests that erupted in the city in June, following the imposition of a controversial national security law.

“The package of changes approved by the National People’s Congress, combined with mass arrests of pro-democracy activists and politicians, undermines Hong Kong’s high degree of autonomy under the “One Country, Two Systems” principle”, the statement went on.

“The package will also stifle political pluralism, contrary to the aim of moving towards universal suffrage as set out in the Basic Law.

“Furthermore, the changes will reduce freedom of speech which is a right guaranteed in the Sino-British Joint Declaration.”

“The people of Hong Kong should be trusted to cast their votes in the best interests of Hong Kong. Discussion of differing views, not silencing of them, is the way to secure the stability and prosperity of Hong Kong”, it read.

The statement was issued jointly by the foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US, as well as the EU’s representative for foreign affairs.

It urged the Chinese government to respect the rights and freedoms of people in Hong Kong.

Since the decision to impose the national security law in the summer, the UK has been prominent in its opposition to the crackdown on democracy.

It has passed a law clearing the way for British nationals in Hong Kong to move to the UK.

According to the Times, 5,000 people have already signed up for the scheme.