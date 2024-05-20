Partner Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

FuturePlus Becomes Strategic Sustainability Partner to Sustainable Ventures, Europe’s Leading Climate Tech Hub

New collaboration marks a significant step towards fostering comprehensive sustainability and ESG management and reporting within the Sustainable Ventures ecosystem

Sustainability management and ESG reporting platform FuturePlus has agreed a strategic partnership with Sustainable Ventures, Europe’s leading climate tech hub.

Sustainable Ventures helps climate startups and entrepreneurs across the UK to scale through investment, workspaces and venture support. It has a portfolio of more than 100 companies in its workspace and more than 500 in its ecosystem. These include RovCo, the subsea robotics and survey solutions provider that recently achieved a valuation of $100 million, Notpla, the Earthshot-winning sustainable packaging firm, and ENSO, the reduced-pollution tyre-maker.

Representing a significant milestone in FuturePlus’ growth trajectory, the new strategic partnership will provide Sustainable Ventures and its portfolio with access to the FuturePlus platform, enabling them to track, measure and improve their sustainability performance.

The platform offers a suite of tools, including FuturePlus’ measurement and management tool, dashboard, sustainability roadmap, automated sustainability reporting, and ongoing expert support from a dedicated team of advisors.

In addition, the FuturePlus team will provide companies in the Sustainable Ventures ecosystem with valuable consultation through ESG support webinars, lunch-and-learn sessions and sustainability clinics designed to help them understand opportunities and regulatory considerations related to sustainability.

FuturePlus is the only platform that makes sustainability and ESG management and reporting accessible, affordable, and achievable for every business and investment. The FuturePlus assessment consists of simple yet rigorous indicators that are aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and built on recognised sustainability standards, ESG certification indexes, and industry frameworks.

To kick-start this journey, Sustainable Ventures will undertake the assessment within its own operations, reinforcing its commitment to lead by example in sustainability and social impact reporting. It will also use the platform to report to its backers, including Barclays Sustainable Impact Capital, on its progress in achieving its sustainability goals.

Sustainable Ventures recognises the pivotal role that early-stage climate tech startups play in shaping a sustainable future. As such, measuring and managing their impact is paramount. By tracking sustainability performance across comparable metrics, these innovative companies can confidently demonstrate their commitment to environmental and social responsibility and identify areas for improvement and innovation. Managing this impact effectively aligns with Sustainable Ventures’ values, and supports the long-term viability and success of the companies in its ecosystem.

Mike Penrose, Co-Founder and Partner, FuturePlus, comments: “We’ve been extremely impressed by Sustainable Ventures’ deep commitment to the improvement of its own sustainability and that of its ecosystem, and it’s a real honour to have been selected to support them in this mission. Through this partnership, our aim is to empower businesses within the Sustainable Ventures ecosystem to navigate their sustainability journey with purpose and clarity, emphasising not just current performance but a steadfast commitment to their ambition and the future of their operations.”

Since 2011, Sustainable Ventures has launched over 500 startups – ranging from agritech to electric car charging – and has created 5,500+ jobs. 65% of Sustainable Ventures’ investments have gone to startups with female or underrepresented co-founders – a figure it plans to continue to grow.

Andrew Wordsworth, co-founder and Managing Partner, Sustainable Ventures says:

“For over a decade we’ve supported hundreds of innovators to go further and faster on their mission to overcome climate change. This partnership with FuturePlus is incredibly important for Sustainable Ventures and the companies in our ecosystem to achieve our mission. By being able to track and understand our sustainability performance and growth, we can further accelerate the transition to a net zero economy.”