Future of work: ‘Freedom Day’ fails to trigger mass return to the office

“Freedom Day” has failed to trigger a mass return to the office, according to new data published today.

Research from Remit Consulting shows the proportion of staff in the office in the UK hit 11.7 per cent in July, a meager increase from 11.1 per cent before the Work From Home guidance was dropped by Boris Johnson on 19 July.

The flat-lining movement in office attendance levels comes despite chancellor Rishi Sunak urging young workers to return to the office or risk being overlooked for promotions.

Sunak said young people who go back to the office will have a better chance of progressing their careers.

The Treasury is understood to be concerned about the hit a move to a permanent hybrid working model would have on city centre economies.

Experts are anticipating a marked uptick in office occupancy levels in September, partly caused by the beginning of the new school year.

A greater proportion of the UK population will have had two doses of a Covid vaccine in September, which may prompt businesses to adopt a harder line with their workforce on office attendance.

A recent survey of 1,061 business leaders conducted by YouGov found 24 per cent would allow all staff to work from home at least one day a week once the last of the coronavirus restrictions had been lifted.

Meanwhile, the government has resisted calls to step up communication on trying to get people back to the office.

Downing Street was heavily criticised for its campaign last summer which tried to drive workers back to the office despite high Covid case rates.