Fury intensifies in Myanmar as woman shot during protests dies

A Myanmar woman died in intensive care on Friday, becoming the first known casualty of the country’s biggest protests in over a decade.

Mya Thwate Thwate Khaing, who turned 20 while on life support in hospital, was shot in the head by police at a rally in the capital of Naypyidaw.

The shooting has raised anger across Myanmar, adding to the growing fury over the military’s 1 February government overthrow.

Many in #Myanmar #Kachin #Myitkyina voicing concerns of crackdown by police/soldiers as citizens protested against #militarycoup. Pics sent to me for use. Many say few/no media coverage as police are reportedly threatening journalists #WhatsHappeningInMyanmar pic.twitter.com/KQqxTVOE1O — May Wong (@MayWongCNA) February 19, 2021

Protestors remain ‘determined’

Many members of the anti-coup movement are of the same generation as Mya Thwate Thwate Khaing, a grocery store worker who was a teenager when she was shot.

Within hours of the shooting, videos and images went viral on social media of the moment that stirred further fury into the country.

A long column of protesters still marching from Hledan Junction to the Yangon's downtown areas. #WhatsHappeningInMyanmar #2021uprising pic.twitter.com/Qr0lRvB23X — Myanmar Now (@Myanmar_Now_Eng) February 19, 2021

“I feel really sad about her. I am more determined to come out on the street,” said 24-year-old Nay Lin Htet at a protest in the commercial hub of Yangon.

“I feel proud of her and I will come to the streets until we achieve our goal for her. I have no concern for my security.”

Real-time Polices and soliders violence in Myitkyina ,capital city of Kachin State in Myanmar #Feb19Coup #WhatsHapppeningInMyanmar pic.twitter.com/AYcqu9RKuj — Hanna Yuri (유리) (@hannayuri_twt) February 19, 2021

Demonstrators march for Mya

In the following days, protestors marched holding pictures of Mya aloft, with banners calling for an end to dictatorship.

Her brother, Ye Htut Aung, confirmed her death at 11am local time on Friday.

“I feel really sad and have nothing to say,” he said.

“I am thankful for all of those who have been praying for her.”

Organised, peaceful and creative. A selection of some of the banners, street art and slogans which have cropped up as part of the anti-coup protests in Myanmar. So much effort has gone into some of these pieces and now the message they hold are being projected around the world. pic.twitter.com/erRFafSHvw — Freya Cole (@freya_cole) February 17, 2021

