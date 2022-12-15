Further chaos at Heathrow as ground handlers go on 72-hour strike

Heathrow will be thrown into chaos later this week as around 400 ground handlers are set to go on a 72-hour strike. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

Heathrow will be thrown into further chaos later this week as around 400 ground handlers are set to go on a 72-hour strike.

Members of the union Unite working for aviation firm Menzies will walk out from 4am on Friday after rejecting the company’s latest pay offer worth 10.5 per cent.

The industrial action will continue later this month, as staff will down tools also between 29 December and 1 January.

This will coincide with the Border Force walkout, which will take place between 23 and 26 as well as 28 and 31 December.

“This is a classic case of an employer that can fully afford to pay workers a fair pay increase but has chosen not to,” said Unite’s general secretary Sharon Graham.

“Menzies needs to stop making excuses and make a pay offer that meets our members’ expectations.”

Disruption will mainly take place at Heathrow’s terminals 2, 3 and 4, particularly affecting passengers on long-haul flights.

International carriers such as Lufthansa and American Airlines will be amongst the most impacted.

Heathrow has nevertheless reassured passengers disruption will be minimal.

“The vast majority of passengers will not be affected by this weekend’s planned strike from Menzies ground handling staff,” said an airport spokesperson.

“We have not been informed of any flight cancellations as a direct result of this action and encourage passengers due to fly with the small number of affected airlines to check with their airline directly for the latest information.”

Menzies was approached for comment.