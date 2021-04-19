Furious landlord kicks Keir Starmer out of Bath pub following heated row over lockdown restrictions

A furious pub landlord today shouted at Labour leader Keir Starmer to “get out of my pub” following a heated exchange between the two about coronavirus restrictions.

Rod Humphris, landlord of The Raven pub in Bath, shouted “that man is not allowed in my pub” while being restrained by a person who appeared to be Starmer’s security.

Starmer was visiting the city to support Dan Norris, the West of England metro mayoral candidate, before elections next month.

Read more: Keir Starmer hits out at ‘return of Tory sleaze’ over Greensill scandal

Humphris was enraged by Starmer’s support of the lockdown restrictions. He reportedly said to the Labour leader: “I have been a Labour voter my entire life, you have failed to be the Opposition. Thousands of people have died because you have failed to do your job and ask the real questions.”

In response to Humphris, Starmer mentioned NHS workers, before adding: “So I really don’t need lectures from you about this pandemic.”

Starmer then walked inside the pub, and was followed by Humphris, who then repeatedly shouted “that man is not allowed in my pub.”

Read more: Airbnb blocks 80,000 UK bookings in party crackdown ahead of lockdown easing

Asked later about why he asked Starmer to leave the pub, the landlord reportedly said: “I had heard that the Labour Party were coming round and he turned up and I told him what I thought of him, basically.

“I think he has utterly failed us as the leader of the Opposition, he has completely failed to ask the questions that needed asking, like, why did we throw away our previous pandemic preparedness? Why have we just accepted lockdown?”

Read more: Labour turns up pressure on Rishi Sunak over his role in Greensill Capital scandal

The Labour press office this afternoon tweeted: “A clip circulating online shows Keir Starmer being confronted by someone spreading dangerous misinformation about the Covid-19 pandemic. We will not be amplifying it.

“Keir argued that our NHS staff have been working tirelessly to protect public health and that restrictions – while painful – have been absolutely necessary to save lives.”