Funeral provider Dignity reports profit increase due to coronavirus deaths

Funeral services provider Dignity reported an increase in profits in the first half of the year due to a surge in deaths during the coronavirus pandemic.

The company, which owns around 800 funeral locations and operates 46 crematoria in Britain,said deaths in the second quarter “materially exceeded any level witnessed in the last 20 years”.

The figures

Dignity said the number of deaths rose 23 per cent and its underlying pretax profit grew to £26.5m from £23.9m a year earlier.

Revenue increased from £155.3m to £169.1m.

Average income per funeral was £2,461 pounds compared with £2,919 pounds in 2019, as people chose simpler services during the coronavirus lockdown.

Dignity executive chairman Clive Whiley said: “”The turbulent trading conditions experienced in recent months have reinforced the need for businesses to be managed proactively in order to respond promptly to unexpected events.

“In particular, I would like to pay tribute to our staff, whose tireless efforts to support each other and our clients during these testing times has gone some way to allowing adequate closure for the bereaved.

“Their professionalism and flexibility have been crucial to providing respectful, high quality care to the deceased and their families notwithstanding the daily obstacles presented by the pandemic: whether it be high levels of colleague absence, the costly challenge of sourcing personal protective equipment or managing the pressure on mortuary space.

“Their resilience leaves me in no doubt that the conclusion of our root and branch review of the business will ensure the Group is ready for any challenge in the future.”

