Fund-racing: London Marathon runners smash world record for charity

Runners at the 2024 London Marathon raised a record sum for charity

Runners at this year’s London Marathon raised a record £73.5m for charity, cementing its place as the world’s biggest annual one-day fundraising event.

Five months on from the race the final total has been confirmed, dwarfing the previous record of £66.4m set in 2019 and taking the cumulative sum raised since the London Marathon started 43 years ago to more than £1.3bn.

“The TCS London Marathon is an extraordinary day and a wonderful celebration of humanity, where tens of thousands of people take on an incredible challenge and do good for others,” said Hugh Brasher, CEO of London Marathon Events.

“We salute every single participant who has contributed to this world record-breaking total of £73.5m for the thousands of charities which provide essential services to so many.

“It is astonishing that the London Marathon has now raised more than £1.3bn for charity since the first edition in 1981.”

This year’s race saw a record 53,000 people take part, while more than 840,000 entered the ballot to participate next April in the capital.

The London Marathon’s official online fundraising partner reported a record £30m raised on its platform for charities including Samaritans and Macmillan, 60 per cent up year on year.

“We’re proud to help support good causes with their vital work,” said Chester Mojay-Sinclare, Enthuse founder and CEO.

“Charities play a crucial role in the UK and this outstanding fundraising total is a reflection of people’s gratitude towards them.”