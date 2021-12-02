Fujifilm turns Teeside facility into biopharmaceutical hub with £400m investment

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies (Fujifilm) is expanding its Teeside facility with a £400m investment focused on cell culture, viral and gene therapy facilities, and cutting-edge biopharma manufacturing.

This includes the addition of mRNA facilities.

The package more than doubles the site’s manufacturing and development footprint, turning it into the UK’s largest multi-modal biopharmaceutical manufacturing campus.

It will be the most comprehensive UK facility in terms of capabilities, technologies and output.

Fujifilm anticipate the new campus will also create 350 jobs, with facilities expected to be open by late 2023.

Prime Minister, Boris Johnson said: “At £400m, this is a significant investment in British biopharmaceutical manufacturing and will power our response to some of today’s most urgent global health challenges and deliver life-changing medicines and vaccines to patients in need.”

Paul Found, chief operating officer at Fujifilm added: “It’s our vision for the FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies’ site in Billingham to be the beating heart of the rapidly expanding North East Life Sciences ecosystem, and this investment will create up to 350 highly-skilled jobs and additional benefits across the local and national supply chain.”

More to follow…