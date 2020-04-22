Fuel prices knock UK inflation rate down to 1.5 per cent in March

The UK Consumer Prices Index inflation rate fell 0.2 per cent in March to 1.5 per cent, as coronavirus restrictions hit fuel prices.

Falls in the price of fuel and clothing resulted in the largest downward contribution to the change in the UK inflation rate between February and March.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show the largest contribution to the rate -0.51 percentage points – came from housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels.

Falling fuel prices slow inflation

Petrol prices fell by 5.1 pence per litre between February and March, the largest monthly fall since December 2018. Prices for motor fuels tend to move broadly in line with global prices for crude oil. However the effect is generally muted as consumer prices also include other costs such as transport, duty and retail costs.

Global oil prices have collapsed in response to reduced global demand during the pandemic. This week the May West Texas Intermediate future contracts went negative for the first time in history.

Brent oil fell to a near 21-year low of $15.93/barrel yesterday – it had been as high as $65/barrel in late-January.

The downward effect from fuel was partially offset by an upward contribution from air fares. Prices rose 5.3 per cent in March, compared with a fall of 5.7 per cent a year ago.

Robert Alster, head of investment services at Close Brothers Asset Management, said: “A collapse in consumer demand combined with plummeting oil prices meant that declining inflation in March was inevitable, and is likely to continue through the duration of the Covid-19 crisis.”

The basket of goods measured is not reflective of what people are currently buying, as the figures only take into account eight days of the official lockdown. Transport accounts for 12.1 per cent of the basket, and restaurants and hotels for 9.6 per cent.

Rachel Winter, associate investment director at Killik & Co, said: “It’s likely that the new ‘super products’ – food, cleaning and health products and even pet care – will remain in high demand for the next few months at the very least, and concerns have already been raised about price hikes in these categories.”

UK inflation could fall further

Earlier this week Silvana Tenreyro, a member of the Bank of England’s monetary policy committee, warned inflation could fall below one per cent.

Howard Archer, chief economic advisor at EY Item Club, predicts it could fall as low as 0.5 per cent over the summer.

“Sharply lower oil prices will bring inflation down, along with substantially weakened economic activity in the near term at least,” he said.

Additionally, energy price inflation will limit UK inflation from April. The April 2019 increase in Ofgem’s electricity and gas price caps will drop out of the year-on-year comparison.

Alster said: “Looking to the future, we’re likely to see a year or so of limited inflation, before it’s mechanically boosted by the base effects of oil. Longer term, the path of inflation will depend on how much the global economy changes following this crisis.”

