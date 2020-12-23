FTSE slips this morning amidst a host of global worries

The FTSE 100 has slipped a little this morning, with the index down 0.15 per cent 45 minutes into trading.

A brief recovery from a lower open has dissipated.

A lack of progress on a Brexit deal, ongoing fears about the new mutant strain of Covid-19 and President Trump gave reason to trouble traders on the last full day of trading before Christmas.

The removal of the border impasse between the UK and France gave European markets a boost, with the DAX and CAC 40 both up healthily.

This is a developing story and will be updated