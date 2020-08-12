FTSE 100 ticks up as UK crashes into recession

The FTSE 100 edged higher this morning despite new figures confirming the UK economy has been plunged into its worst recession on record.

The blue chip index was trading up 0.24 per cent shortly after markets opened.

It comes after official data showed UK GDP shrank 20.4 per cent in the second quarter as the impact of the coronavirus lockdown set in.

According to the Office of National Statistics (ONS), the economy is now 22.1 per cent smaller than it was at the end of 2019.

The decline was largely driven by a 20 per cent fall in output in April — the biggest monthly decline on record.

However, traders may have been reassured by signs of recovery in May and June, with GDP picking up 8.7 per cent in the latter.

The hesitant start marks a faltering in a bullish run for the FTSE, which had been buoyed by optimism about a US stimulus package.

But Wall Street also suffered a late night sell-off yesterday, pulling the S&P 500 back from its run on previous record highs.

“It wasn’t immediately apparent what the actual catalyst was for the sudden change in sentiment, but it soon became apparent that downbeat comments by Mitch McConnell, the Republican leader of the US Senate about the imminent prospect of an agreement on a stimulus deal, may well have played a part in the late sell-off,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets.