FTSE falls one per cent as Centrica losses weigh down index

The FTSE 100 fell over one per cent at 7,451.11 this morning as a 15 per cent drop in Centrica shares dragged it down due to hits from a number of one-off impairment charges relating to its oil & gas assets and nuclear power plant stake.

London’s premier index was also hit by falls of over five per cent at NMC Health, which is mired in investigations regarding the reporting of its shares, and Ocado.

Negative sentiment in the oil market has also forced BP and Shell down around two per cent after the International Energy Agency (IEA) forecast a drop in global oil demand.

Barclays was also amongst the fallers, shedding nearly two per cent after investigations into chief executive Jes Staley’s links to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein were announced.

European markets were also showing milder losses, with the DAX down half a per cent and the CAC 40 down 0.3 per cent.

Another surge in deaths from the coronavirus outbreak also slammed the breaks on growth worldwide, with both the Nikkei and the Hang Seng stalling after 242 new fatalities were recorded in Hubei province on Wednesday.

Another 14,840 cases were reported in Hubei today, up from 2,015 new cases nationwide a day earlier, after provincial officials started using computerised tomography scans to look for signs of the virus.

All three major US markets closed at record highs, with the Dow reaching 29,551.42. The S&P 500 rose over half a per cent to 3,379.45, while the Nasdaq climbed nearly one per cent to 9,725.96.