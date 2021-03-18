FTSE dips as investors hold their breath ahead of Bank of England meeting

London stocks dipped this morning as investors eyed the Bank of England’s policy meeting this afternoon for forecasts around the pace of Britain’s economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index dipped 0.2 per cent, dragged down by Ocado, BT and National Grid, which all shed more than two per cent.

Ocado slipped 3.1 per cent despite its announcement this morning that revenue climbed 40 per cent in the first quarter.

Investors appeared dismayed at a drop in the number of orders placed in the first three months of the year, with the online shopping giant receiving on average 329,000 orders a week — down from 360,000 in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Meanwhile, BT shares slipped 2.5 per cent as Ofcom announced it will allow BT to make significant investments in nationwide full-fibre broadband because of the telecoms firm’s need for investments in infrastructure and upgrades.

Shares in National Grid also dropped 2.5 per cent as the company said this morning it has agreed to acquire Western Power Distribution, the holding company of Britain’s largest electricity distribution business. National Grid will take over the firm from US-based company PPL in a £7.8bn deal.

Elsewhere, bank stocks, mainly HSBC Holdings, Lloyds Banking Group and Barclays Plc, were among the biggest gainers.

Mining stocks including Rio Tinto, Glencore Plc and BHP Group each added between 1 per cent and 1.2 per cent.

The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index rose 0.3 per cent, led by industrials stocks.

Gambling group 888 Holdings rose more than six per cent, after it announced that adjusted profit doubled last year as the company cashed in on a spike in online gambling during lockdowns around the world.

Drinks maker Fever Tree fell 5.3 per cent, despite a better 2021 revenue forecast with home drinking set to stay as lockdown-hit bars and restaurants expected to gradually gain momentum.

Economists are expecting the Bank of England (BoE) to leave rates on hold at 0.1 per cent at its midday meeting today, while the asset purchase scheme is tipped to remain at £895bn.

“The US’s economic recovery is far stronger than that of the UK and as stated above, the Fed is not anywhere near tightening monetary policy so it is safe to say the BoE will be not be looking to adjust their stance in the foreseeable future,” said David Madden, analyst at CMC Markets.

Earlier this year, Andrew Bailey, the BoE chief, predicted the UK economy will contract by about 4 per cent in the first quarter but in light of the services PMI report for February, 49.5, the economic contraction “might not be that bad,” Madden noted.

A reading below 50.0 indicates negative growth but a report of 49.5 in the current restrictive climate seems relatively strong. Services account for approximately 70 per cent of UK GDP so perhaps the downturn in the first three months of the year won’t be too bad, he added.

In January, the British economy contracted by 2.9 per cent on a monthly basis, which was far better than the 4.9 per cent decline that economists were expecting.

In a recent interview with the BBC, Bailey said the UK economy might rebound quicker than initially thought.

“Britain’s vaccination scheme is one of the best in the world as in excess of 37 per cent of the population have been vaccinated, so the country is in a good position with respect to reopening the economy in the months ahead,” Madden explained.