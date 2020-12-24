FTSE boosted this morning with Brexit deal in sight

London’s main market opened up 66 per cent this morning, following hopes a Brexit deal would be announced this morning.

The FTSE will be open for a half day today, as it typical on Christmas Eve, and is off to a positive start following a rocky day yesterday.

Lloyds Banking Group was the biggest gainer up morning, up 7.83 per cent, followed by International Consolidated Airlines, which was up 7.71 per cent.

The biggest loser this morning was Just Eat, which fell 1.89 per cent, followed by Reckitt Benckiser, down 1.74 per cent.

The domestically focused FTSE 250 index, considered a proxy to Brexit sentiment, jumped 0.7% to hit a fresh February high.

A Brexit deal has been struck between the UK and the EU after years of negotiation, according to reports. A statement is expected this morning.

The pound also surged this morning on hopes of a Brexit deal, rising 0.47 per cent to $1.36.

The pound also drew support after France lifted its ban on freight coming from Britain, which it had enacted in response to a more contagious coronavirus variant in Britain.