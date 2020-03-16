FTSE 100 tumbles despite Fed’s dramatic coronavirus intervention

The FTSE 100 fell sharply after the open this morning after the US Federal Reserve slashed interest rates to near zero in an emergency move to help combat the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The blue-chip index plunged as much as 7.37 per cent after the open, as traders reckoned with the ongoing spread of coronavirus and the impact of the Fed’s surprise intervention.

Airlines and travel companies, which have been badly hit as the pandemic dents demand for global travel, led the FTSE 100’s fallers.

Tui, Easyjet and British Airways-owner IAG recorded the biggest drops, plunging 28.31 per cent, 25.42 per cent, and 22.21 per cent respectively.

Easyjet announced this morning that it was grounding nearly a third of its planes in response to “unprecedented level of travel restrictions being imposed by governments in response to the coronavirus pandemic and significantly reduced levels of customer demand”.

The FTSE 250 dropped as much as 8.39 per cent in morning trading, while equities across Europe also racked up massive losses.

European equities plummet

The pan-continental European benchmark Stoxx shed as much as 8.15 per cent, while France’s CAC 40 and Germany’s Dax recorded falls of 8.84 and 7.55 respectively.

In a shock move last night, the US Fed cut interest rates for the second time in two weeks. The central bank announced that it was slashing rates to a target range of 0 per cent to 0.25 per cent — a 100 basis point cut.

The Fed also introduced a massive package of easing measures aimed at limiting the economic effects of the pandemic, but the move served to deepen some investors’ fears over policymakers’ limited ability to mitigate its impact.

Fed’s bold move fails to calm global investors

In a dramatic move to keep credit flowing in the US, the Fed encouraged banks to tap trillions of dollars of equity and liquid assets built up as capital buffers since the global financial crisis.

“Once again the Federal Reserve’s unscheduled attempt to boost market sentiment back-fired, investors greeting the central bank’s latest intervention by reversing last Friday’s rebound and then some,” said Spreadex analyst Connor Campbell.

“It would be unfair, however, to pin Monday’s losses solely on the Fed,” he added. “The markets are also dealing with some numbers out of China scary enough to start a horror film franchise.”

China’s factory production plunged at the sharpest pace in 30 years during the first two months of the year as the coronavirus outbreak pummeled the world’s second-largest economy, according to government data released today.

Urban investment and retail sales also fell sharply for the first time on record, reinforcing fears that the epidemic may halve China’s growth in the first half.

Asian markets were routed overnight following the dismal Chinese data, with the Fed’s emergency move failing to calm panicky investors. Australian shares suffered their worst daily fall on record, as indices across Asia tumbled.

PM to host daily coronavirus updates

The UK government is to begin holding daily televised press conferences to update the public on the fight against coronavirus, Downing Street announced this morning.

The move follows criticism of Number 10 for an apparent lack of transparency over its plans to combat the spread of Covid-19 in the UK. A total of 35 people have died in the UK after contracting the virus, with 1,391 confirmed cases as of yesterday.

The daily updates will be hosted by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other senior ministers, Downing Street said.

Johnson is set to chair another meeting of the government’s emergency Cobra committee on the UK’s response to the pandemic later today.

