The FTSE 100 lost momentum this morning, slipping as much as 0.41 per cent in early trading ahead of potentially key Brexit negotiations later today.

The blue-chip index made a subdued start to the session after following global stocks higher yesterday in a so-called relief rally.

The FTSE 100’s European peers also got off to a weak start. Germany’s DAX slipped 0.68 per cent soon after the open, while France’s CAC 40 shed 0.53 per cent.

Asian markets put in a mixed performance overnight after Wall Street recovered some of the month’s losses yesterday as investors rushed to buy up cut-price shares in beaten-down sectors.

The Shanghai Composite index gained 0.21 per cent, and in Japan the Nikkei added 0.12 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index shed 0.89 per cent.

Investors around the world are also looking ahead to tonight’s US Presidential debate between President Donald Trump and his rival Joe Biden.

More to follow.