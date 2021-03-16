FTSE 100 ticks up as markets shrug off Astrazeneca saga

The FTSE 100 ticked up slightly at market open this morning, as investors shrugged off concerns that the suspension of the Astrazeneca vaccine across 10 European countries may halt a swift economic recovery from the pandemic.

London’s blue-chip index gained 0.5 per cent this morning, as it recovered ground from yesterday’s Covid-induced falls triggered by European scepticism of the Astrazeneca jab.

A swathe of EU countries including France, Italy and Germany have suspended rollout of the vaccine as they investigate potential side effects including blood clots.

The World Health Organisation and European Medicines Agency followed suit yesterday, insisting the jab is safe and effective across all age groups with no evidence of increased risk of blood clots in the UK where it has been given to the most people of any country in the world.

Astrazeneca shares gained 2.1 per cent as MPs across the board and the UK medicines regulator vowed their support for the Cambridge-based firm.

Barclays led the list of risers on the FTSE, adding 2.7 per cent at market open, followed by Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust and Associated British Food.

However signs of residual nerves lingered on the index, with some investors concerned that the suspension of the Astrazeneca jab across a host of European countries could spark vaccine misinformation.

Natwest topped the list of fallers this morning after the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) announced it has lodged criminal proceedings against the bank for money laundering offences.

European stocks rose this morning as German online fashion retailer Zalando and carmaker Volkswagen jumped following upbeat earnings forecasts, while investors awaited the US Federal Reserve’s views on a recent pick-up in inflation.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.4 per cent, crawling closer to a record peak set last year and tracking an overnight rally on Wall Street.

EU scepticism around the Astrazeneca vaccine was shrugged off by US markets last night which saw further record highs posted on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 and Russell 2000 indexes, which all hit new records for the third day in a row.