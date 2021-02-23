FTSE 100 surges at the open as markets welcome end of lockdown plans

The FTSE 100 surged at the open this morning as the market welcomed Boris Johnson’s “roadmap” out of lockdown.

London’s premier index rose 0.8 per cent as markets opened, with travel stocks, mining firms, and hoteliers among the biggest climbers.

The FTSE 250 of mid cap firms made an even bolder start to the day, up 1.0 per cent.

British Airways owner IAG led the FTSE 100’s risers, soaring 7.8 per cent on the news that international travel could be back by 17 May.

Engineer Rolls-Royce, which provides jet engines for major airlines, was also similarly buoyed, jumping 6.2 per cent.

On the FTSE 250, Easyjet was among the biggest winners, with shares rising 7.8 per cent on the open. Fellow budget carriers Wizz Air and Tui were not far behind.

Hotel chains Whitbread – which owns Premier Inn – and Intercontinental also popped, climbing 4.2 and 3.6 per cent respectively.

Finally, oil giants BP and Shell picked up 3.8 and 2.5 per cent as the mammoths tracked further gains in global oil prices.

The fast start meant that the FTSE was outperforming its European rivals, with the French CAC up 0.3 per cent and the German DAX in the red.

It was also helped by a better-than-expected jobs report, with average earnings up and the number of benefits claimants down.

This pushed sterling higher against the dollar again, with a new peak at $1.408 in sight.

CMC Markets chief analyst Michael Hewson said: “It has been a positive start for markets in Europe this morning, with the FTSE 100 leading the way buoyed by outperformance in travel and leisure stocks as well as the basic resources sector, with commodity prices sitting at 8-year highs.

“Travel and leisure stocks are getting a lift this morning after yesterday’s announcement of a reopening schedule in the UK prompted a surge in holiday bookings, with EasyJet reporting a big jump in summer ticket sales, particularly in August, in the wake of last night’s announcement by Boris Johnson.”