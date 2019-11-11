FTSE 100 slumps on UK credit rating downgrade as Hong Kong violence hits Asian stocks

The FTSE 100 index slumped this morning after Moody’s downgraded its outlook on the UK’s credit rating, while global stocks took a hit on continued uncertainty over US and China trade talks and escalating violence in Hong Kong.

The FTSE 100 fell as much as 0.7 per cent this morning, dragged down by Evraz, Rolls-Royce, Anglo American, Glencore and NMC Health, handing back most of the gains accumulated last week.

The FTSE 250 index was down 0.16 per cent after Moody’s downgraded the UK’s credit rating from “stable” to “negative” due to the ongoing political uncertainty caused by Brexit and the upcoming general election.

Connor Campbell, financial analyst at Spreadex, said: “The UK index dropped half a percent, its commodity and banking stocks driving it lower. That took the FTSE back to 7320, having crossed 7400 at points last week.

“The likes of Barclays, Lloyds, Standard Chartered and RBS have likely been hurt by Moody’s downgrading of its outlook on the UK’s current credit rating from ‘stable’ to ‘negative’, highlighting the country’s ‘paralysis in policy-making’ as Brexit continues to suck air out of the room.”

Meanwhile, Asian stocks sank overnight due to escalating violence in Hong Kong and lingering uncertainty over a potential trade deal between the US and China.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index slumped 2.79 per cent this morning after police fired into a crowd, shooting at least one protester, who was in critical condition following the incident.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.26 per cent and Shanghai’s SSE Composite Index sank 1.83 per cent.

Violence in Hong Kong continued into Monday after another weekend of unrest in the city, and the incident marks the third shooting since protests began months ago.

Protesters are angry about what they see as police brutality and overreach by Beijing in the former British colony’s freedoms.

“The focus is back on Hong Kong in Asia as a rare outbreak of Monday morning violence drove the Hang Seng lower, a move echoed by equity indices across the broader region,” Ian Williams, economics and strategy research analyst at Peel Hunt, said.

Renewed doubts over the prospects of a trade deal between the US and China also weighed on Asian stocks.

Over the weekend President Donald Trump said trade talks between the countries were moving along “very nicely”, but said he would only sign a deal if it was the right one for the US.

He added that there had been incorrect reporting about the US preparing to lift tariffs on China as part of a “phase one” agreement.

