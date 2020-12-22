FTSE 100 slips on mutant Covid strain concerns

The FTSE 100 plunged further into the red on Tuesday as the prospect of another national lockdown loomed amid concerns of a new strain of coronavirus.

London’s blue-chip index opened 0.43 per cent lower to 6,388 points, while the more domestically focused FTSE 250 inched 0.36 per cent higher.

Investors have been spooked by the imposition of fresh lockdown restrictions in London and the South East amid a new easily transmissible strain of the virus.

In a press conference on Monday evening, the government’s chief scientific adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance, warned more areas could be placed under Tier 4 restrictions.

“From a consumer and investors sentiment perspective, the new variant of coronavirus is likely to cause more damage to the global economy,” said Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Ava Trade. “This also means that the government officials and monetary policy members need to reload their guns as we could be in for a rough year.”

This morning the home secretary refused to rule out another lockdown in the new year if the virus continued to spread.

Speaking on Sky News, Priti Patel said: “If new strains appear, and this virus has been mutating in many ways already, then of course all measures are under review.

“If the virus continues to spread then we will take stronger measures… but it’s not for me to preempt any change.”

This concern was replicated across Europe with the pan-European Stoxx 600 opening 2.33 per cent lower. Germany’s Dax fell nearly three per cent while France’s Cac dropped 2.43 per cent.

“The new variant of coronavirus, if there is one, has overshadowed everything,” Aslam added.

FTSE’s commodity stocks dip

Among the biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were commodity stocks with Fresnillo opening 2.10 per cent lower.

“Renewed health concerns encouraged dealers to dump copper, platinum, palladium and oil,” said David Madden, market analyst at CMC Markets. It follows a positive week for the stocks the previous week.

Polymetal dropped two per cent while BHP fell one per cent. BP and Rio Tinto both opened 0.8 per cent lower.