FTSE 100 slips again as virus cases continue to rise

The FTSE 100 opened in the red again this morning as investors turned their attention back to rising Covid-19 cases after a vaccine-related rally earlier in the week.

London’s blue-chip index slipped 0.72 per cent to 6,293 points as markets opened.

It follows on from losses yesterday, when the FTSE ended an eight-day winning streak to close in the red.

Markets had soared at the beginning of the week after pharma giant Pfizer announced its Covid-19 vaccine had proved 90 per cent effective during trials.

But the rally has run out of steam amid a continued rise in infections, while disappointing GDP figures yesterday also cast doubts over the UK’s economic recovery.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow.